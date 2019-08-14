A SKINCARE and sun lotion company has received a major cash boost after appearing on TV's Dragons' Den.

Tancream, co-founded in 2017 by Gillian Robson and Katy Foxcroft, scooped a £75,000 investment after appearing on the BBC 2 show.

Tancream, based in Easingwold, manufactures the 'world’s first' premium sun cream that includes SPF 50, UVA five-star protection, instant bronzer, anti-ageing benefits and is also a daily moisturiser.

Gillian said: “Many people want to look like they have a tan, but are concerned about the long-term skin damage that the sun’s rays can cause.

“Tancream means they can protect their skin from harsh UVA and UVB rays while still gaining and maintaining a healthy glow.”

The pair offered a 10% stake in the business and the patent-pending product to the Dragons, in return for the investment.

After facing questions from the Dragons and a comment from Tej Lalvani explaining how he thought the product seemed “quite generic”, the pair received an offer of the full £75,000, in exchange for a 25% share in the business from Peter Jones.

However, the entrepreneurs opted to team up with new Dragon Sara Davies, and Touker Suleyman, who proposed to split the £75,000 investment, in exchange for an equal 12.5% stake.

After being diagnosed with skin cancer, company co-founder Gillian noticed a gap in the market for a product which offered the UV protection of sun cream combined with self-tanning, anti-ageing and moisturising properties.

Gillian, together with co-founder and director Katy, worked with industry experts and the UK’s top suncare specialists for more than three years to develop a solution.

Tancream blends sunscreen and sunless tanning agents to create a face and body lotion.