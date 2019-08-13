A NATIONWIDE charity for sight loss are looking for volunteers in York.

My Guide, a service offered by the charity Guide Dogs, are looking for volunteers to support residents of York that are suffering from sight problems.

Guide Dogs offer different services and support to those who have lost their sight.

The programme supports sight loss sufferers by helping them to get out and about.

There is full training available for anyone wishing to participate in the programme. There will also be on going support and supervision available for volunteers.

Alan Precious, My Guide volunteer manager, said: "This exciting and fulfilling volunteering opportunity would suit someone who likes to get out and about and could spare two to three hours a week."

If you wish to volunteer for the programme then you can contact Alan by email at: alan.precious@guidedogs.org.uk.

Volunteers must be 18+ and would require a DBS check.