A SCHOOL boy has completed a challenging bike ride to raise money to support his friend suffering from a rare condition.

Will Cropper,11, along with his dad, David, a cycling coach and professional trainer, completed the Ride of the Roses challenge.

The 170-mile ride sees challengers ride from Morecambe to Bridlington, taking on Settle, Pateley Bridge, Boroughbridge, York and Hutton Cranswick.

Will and David finished the gruelling bike ride in four days with two rest days in between to raise funds for TSA, a charity that has been supporting Will’s friend Sam Dale, also 11. Sam has Tuberous Sclerosis, a rare genetic condition which means he has tumours on his major organs including his brain.

On one of the rest days they chose to host a charity BBQ and raised a further £300 to add to Will’s Just Giving page.

Will was supported on day three and four by members of his cycling club, Clifton Juniors, including friends Ollie Moss and Patrick Havercroft, as well as his 9-year old sister, Marianne.

Another Clifton coach, Andy Johnston, and Dan and Damian Kemp, both Clifton riders, rode a large part on the Wolds with them.

Will’s mum, Lucy Cropper, said: “Will loved every minute of it. Thanks again to Cycle Heaven for providing essential kit for the ride, TSA for T-shirt’s and balloons and the York Press for covering the story and all three for sharing the Just Giving Page.”

Will’s mum and sister also helped out as caddies during the ride.

Will has now surpassed the £1,000 mark with £300 made at the charity BBQ and £755 so far on his Just Giving page.TSA, The Tuberous Sclerosis Association is the only UK charity providing support for people affected by the rare disease, Tuberous Sclerosis Complex.