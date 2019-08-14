A BAFTA award-winning filmmaker will be speaking at a charity fundraising event at Everyman Cinema in York next month.
Paul Berriff will be speaking about his life and career as a photographer and filmmaker, in a career spanning 50 years from the 1960s to the present day, at an event in aid of St Leonard’s Hospice in York on Monday, September 23.
Over the years Paul met and photographed many young bands and artists who later became iconic names, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix and Sandie Shaw.
Annie Keogh, corporate and community fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “We can’t wait to hear Paul speak about his incredible professional life.”
Paul’s talk will be accompanied by film footage of the events he’s captured. Tickets are £20 including a welcome drink and canapes, and can be purchased at http://paulberriffproductions.com