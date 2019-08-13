IMPROVEMENTS have been ordered at a York care home by a watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said The Oaks - a residential care home at New Earswick which provides personal and nursing care to just over 40 older people - underwent an unannounced inspection after ‘information of concern’ had been received.

“Concerns related to medicines practices, staffing and support with nutrition and hydration needs,” it said in a report.

The CQC said the home ‘required improvement.’ It said:”People told us staffing and management changes over the last year had impacted on their care and been very unsettling.

“Since our last inspection, a high number of long-standing staff had chosen to leave the service, following a staffing consultation and restructure.”

It also said residents hadn’t always received medicines in line with their prescription but action was being taken to address this.

A spokeswoman for the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, which runs the home, said it accepted the findings and took them very seriously.

“We recognise that improvements must be made, as this falls far short of the standards we expect,” she said. “Many of the concerns raised have now been addressed as part of the agreed action plan with the CQC.

“We have shared our action plan with residents and their families, and we have committed to regularly updating them on progress.

“We understand the report may be concerning for residents and their families.We want to reassure them providing high quality care is our number one priority.”