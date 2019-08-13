A MUM from Selby has been named the UK’s ‘hottest vegan over 50’.

Louise Hird, 52, was one of 12 finalists in the running for the inaugural UK and Ireland Hottest Vegan Over 50 Competition run by animal rights charity PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

She wins a complimentary one-night stay for two in the world’s first all-vegan hotel suite, inside the five-star Hilton London Bankside Hotel.

Louise, who lives off Leeds Road in the town and is married to Chris, also 52, is a carer for her daughter Emily, 23, who has epilepsy.

She said: "I'm going to take Emily with me to stay in London, we're inseparable. It will be a nice treat for her and she's very excited. I've had to keep the win to myself, but I'm a bit giddy now."

Louise has been vegan for five years and before that, was a vegetarian for 20 years. She said speaks up for animals at every opportunity.

She raised all three of her daughters, Emily, Lucy, 21, and Isobel, 20, vegetarian from birth, and Emily is now vegan, too.

Alongside caring for Emily, Louise runs food blog In the Kitchen With Em & Lou and has written competition-winning short stories.

Talking about her motivation for entering the contest, Louise said: "It's been a really rough year and I thought, life's too short not to give it a go. I think my family were surprised when I won as I didn't tell them I'd got in to the final, but they're really pleased because they know I'm passionate about being vegan."

PETA Director Elisa Allen, said: “Louise Hird is living proof that at any age, going vegan is the best thing that we can do for animals, the planet, and our own health.

“PETA encourages everyone inspired by her integrity and vitality to follow her lead and give going vegan a try.

“In addition to sparing the lives of nearly 200 animals every year, people who go vegan could very well be extending their own lives, too, as vegans are less prone to suffering from heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and obesity and are, on average, fitter and trimmers than meat-eaters are.”