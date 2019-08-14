A HUNDRED new jobs are being created at a music company in York.

Gear4music, the equipment and musical instrument company, has confirmed that it is creating 100 new seasonal jobs at its warehouse site in Clifton Moor, York.

The roles on offer, which will be both full-time and part-time, are to cover the increased demand of the festive period - with contracts thought to be running until January 3, 2020.

However, bosses say the roles may include a chance to join the company's permanent staff team.

The new roles are scheduled to begin around the end of August.

A spokeswoman for Gear4music said that the jobs will be focused on packaging, however the company is also looking to “recruit to its headquarters in Holgate".

She said: “We also have an interest to hear from those with excellent computer science skills to manage the increase in demand for our headquarters in Holgate.

“The jobs at the warehouse meanwhile will have flexible shift patterns, whilst employees will be provided full-time training.

“The main responsibilities for the job include packaging and labelling outgoing orders - varying instruments and pieces of musical kit such as electric guitars, pianos, and drums."

Charlotte Mahon, Gear4music HR director, said that there was also potential for the jobs to eventually become permanent positions.

She said: “2019 is an exciting year for Gear4music as we prepare for our busiest season yet. As the UK’s largest music retailer, we are in a fortunate position where we can offer a high number of jobs within our warehousing and distribution facility with the potential to become part of our permanent workforce in the future.

"Our high-quality music gear makes it an enjoyable place for lots of musicians to work.”

The company added that the jobs will have competitive pay, with staff discounts for “budding enthusiasts”.

Adverts for the jobs can be found at www.yorkpress.co.uk/jobs/.