EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash on the A64.
It happened on the eastbound carriageway between the Hopgrove Roundabout and Grimston Bar, near Murton, at around 12.30pm today, Tuesday.
Station Manager Tony Walker, of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the collision involved three vehicles.
North Yorkshire Police said: "It happened shortly before 12.30pm today between the Grimston and Hopgrove roundabouts on the eastbound carriageway of the A64.
"Two vehicles have since been recovered.
"Lane 1 eastbound is still closed. One driver has been taken to York District Hospital via ambulance, with injuries not thought to be serious."
Station Manager, Tony Walker, added: "One car left the carriageway and one casualty is now in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance and North Yorkshire Police."
One lane eastbound is currently closed.
