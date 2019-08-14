RECOGNISE this building, anyone? No, it's not Our Lady Row in Goodramgate. Believe it or not, this is actually St William's College. If you could look left from here, you'd see the East Front of York Minster looming large at the head of the street.

The college building looks very different today, neatly blocked out in black and white. When this photograph was taken in the 1890s, it was more run down.