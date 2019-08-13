CONTRACTOR Novus Property Solutions has won a £200,000 contract to deliver repairs to social housing properties owned by City of York Council.

The work will see Novus complete internal and external decoration and repairs to around 320 homes across the city, including works to doors and windows and replacements in houses and blocks of flats.

Novus’ work forms part of the City of York Council’s ongoing maintenance programme for housing repairs across 4,650 of its homes – half of the organisation’s total housing stock.

Nick Haigh, operations manager for York and Leeds at Novus, said: “Following the launch of our Yorkshire office last year, we’ve succeeded in securing new client relationships and growing work with existing clients.

“We have a deep understanding of how to deliver housing repair programmes on a national, regional and local level. This experience, coupled with our approach to partnership working with clients to ensure that our teams reflect the values of local authorities and housing associations, is helping us make a name for the business in Yorkshire.”