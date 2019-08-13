A REGIONAL law firm with offices in York has advised one of the UK’s largest privately-owned student accommodation providers on property transactions with a combined total value of over £63.5million in the last 12 months.

Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP property partner, Helen Mellors, led a multi-disciplinary legal team that advised Kexgill Group on the readjustment of its Leeds property portfolio through the sale of student accommodation and its city-based office premises, worth in excess of £7million.

July saw the final tranche of the £45million University Quarter in Hull investment legally complete and a further £6.5million sale is also in the pipeline.

In addition, the team, which also comprised Mark Davies (banking), Samuel Peake (property), Fiona Philips (tax) and Nick Wilson (employment), advised Kexgill on the £1million purchase of two student accommodation buildings in Nottingham, which will strengthen and support its existing portfolio in the city. A further purchase of student accommodation close to Newcastle University, worth almost £4million, is set to be completed at the end of August 2019.

Richard Stott, managing director of the Kexgill Group, said: "Andrew Jackson Solicitors understand our expansion requirement which includes Germany and Portugal combined with readjustment of the UK portfolio. We have confidence in their commercial acumen which is always helpful.

"Andrew Jackson continues to ensure that our best interests are looked after in fairly complex, multi-property transactions. It's an exciting period of growth for Kexgill, both regionally and nationally, so it's vital to know that our legal interests are in safe hands. Helen and the Andrew Jackson team are able to work as an extension of our own and have a solid knowledge of our particular requirements and commercial objectives.”

Helen added: “Our client relationship with Kexgill spans over 25 years, so we are particularly delighted to work with Richard and his team, as they continue to grow successfully and realise their ambitions."