WORK has started on building a £3 million new self storage centre in York.

The 50,000 sq ft building on the site of a former grain store in Water Lane, Clifton Without, is set to open in March 2020.

Scores of local residents objected to a planning application for the centre, with one branding it a "monstrosity".

City of York Council’s planning sub-committee unanimously refused permission in the face of officers’ recommendations to grant approval, saying it would be too big and overbearing for local residents.

Storage company MJ McCarthy then lodged an appeal against the decision, and an inspector subsequently upheld the appeal.

A spokeswoman for McCarthy’s said yesterday that purpose built ‘McCarthy’s Storage World’ self storage facility would offer self storage to both businesses and individuals, with units ranging in size from 16 sq ft to 500 sq ft, and it would create several new jobs.

Managing director Mike McCarthy said there was a "definite need" for such a facility, from both businesses and individuals.

“We find we have a lot of online businesses and entrepreneurs who use our sites to hold stock, and to assist with that units can be fitted with power, WiFi and heating as needed.

“Individuals often use our storage space to help manage life’s big changes, so they may be planning a house move, decluttering prior to a house sale, undertaking renovations or dealing with a separation or death within the family and needing somewhere safe to store items whilst plans are made.

“The nature of our business therefore means impact on local traffic will be minimal, as many people store their items without wanting to access them regularly.

“As a family business with Yorkshire roots, set up by my father five decades ago, we pride ourselves on being a good member of the communities we’re based within, and bringing investment to local areas. We look forward to becoming part of the York community and providing a much-needed service.”