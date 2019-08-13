ANYONE wanting to perform in a new ‘Nativity for York’ in the run-up to Christmas is being invited to take part in an audition next month.

The York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust is planning to stage a Nativity in December, taken from the York Cycle of Mystery Plays, and aims to make it an annual event in the city’s Christmas calendar.

Nativity director Philip Parr said auditions will be held at Southlands Methodist Church in Bishopthorpe Road on the evenings of Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6, and during the morning of Saturday, September 7.

“These are open auditions, so anyone who is interested in getting involved, including those who expressed an interest at the recent ‘meet the director’ event, is encouraged to attend,” said Philip, a widely experienced director of theatre, opera and festivals who has worked at Glyndebourne Festival Opera and the Royal Opera House Covent Garden.

“Attendees are asked to bring along a favourite speech from the York Mystery Plays – not necessarily the nativity series – ideally of around 12-16 lines.

“Memory aids are accepted. Some suggested speeches will also be available for those not familiar with the Mystery Plays.”

Philip said he also wanted to hear from anyone interested in being part of the music group – who may or may not be in the acting company as well – as well as potential backstage crew and production help – set, props, costume.

A Nativity for York will be staged at The Spurriergate Centre from Thursday December 12 to Sunday December 15.

*For more information and a group audition slot email: maurice.crichton@ntlworld.com.