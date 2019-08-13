A 15-year-old girl who went missing from York city centre a week ago has been found safe and well, police have said.
Linh Thi Dieu Le went missing from her tour group in York last Tuesday. (August 6).
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that she was found safe and well last night.
In a statement, the force said: "The investigation into the circumstances of her disappearance remains ongoing and of the ten people arrested in connection with her disappearance, two people remain in police custody for questioning and one has been charged and appeared in court yesterday."
