A MAJOR retailer is shutting it's York city centre store next month.

The Dorothy Perkins and Burton store in Coney Street will shut on Saturday, September 21.

The closure will be a fresh blow to what many still consider to be York's main shopping street, which has suffered a string of shop closures in recent years, including the former BHS and River Island stores.

As previously reported by The Press, the closure is part of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) for the Arcadia retail empire.

Owner Sir Philip Green rejected suggestions that Arcadia came close to collapse before the restructuring plan was clinched with regulators and landlords.

He dismissed speculation that the decision had been on a 'knife-edge,' suggesting it comfortably cleared a vote, and said the move was cause for celebration for Arcadia’s workforce and supply chain.

Some 18,000 jobs could have been at risk if the CVA had not been agreed.