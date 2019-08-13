STAFF at the National Railway Museum will take industrial action over the bank holiday weekend.

And they will walk out on strike on August 30 in a pay dispute.

Prospect union members in the Science Museum Group (SMG), which runs the National Railway Museum, voted in favour of taking action.

A spokesman for the union says members will take "action short of strike including work-to-rule and the withdrawal of good will" from August 24 to 29.

And a 24 hour strike will take place on August 30.

The union's negotiations officer Sharon Brown, said: “Our members in SMG love their jobs but they cannot carry on with year after year of real terms pay cuts. The group has left us with no option but to strike.

“I’m sure that most of the million or so people visiting SMG museums this summer will be astounded at how poorly its staff are paid, especially when they see that the director’s pay has increased by a third in just four years.

“These are extremely high profile attractions and it is a travesty that they refuse to pay the living wage.

"How can it be right that at other major museums workers doing the same job are paid the living wage but SMG staff are not? It’s time for SMG management to sort this out so our members can get on with the jobs they love.”