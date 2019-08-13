As usual, Matthew Laverack is 100 per cent correct about Swinson House in Piccadilly (Letters, August 9). This building should not be demolished and replaced with the inferior building proposed. Matthew’s description of Swinson House, the keystone carving above the archway and the meticulous Flemish brickwork will hopefully have aroused so much public interest that the citizens of York may put in an appeal.

Why do away with a building which could no doubt be simply converted to office accommodation?