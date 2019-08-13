As usual, Matthew Laverack is 100 per cent correct about Swinson House in Piccadilly (Letters, August 9). This building should not be demolished and replaced with the inferior building proposed. Matthew’s description of Swinson House, the keystone carving above the archway and the meticulous Flemish brickwork will hopefully have aroused so much public interest that the citizens of York may put in an appeal.
Why do away with a building which could no doubt be simply converted to office accommodation?
One of the problems that City of York Council have had for years is that they never realise what wonderful assets they are surrounded with in this lovely city of ours, and do their best to destroy them.
Ray Theakston, Haxby, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment