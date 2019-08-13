It was a huge shock to hear of the death of my former ward councillor colleague David Horton. My condolences go out to his wife Jane, his children, stepchildren and grandchildren, all of whom he was immensely proud of.
We spent 17 wonderful years working together and on our weekly Street Surgeries we would talk about our children, football, politics and life with all its complications.
He shared his knowledge and wisdom, and was never afraid of anything new.
As a councillor, David did an enormous amount of lasting good for the Acomb Ward and the city. He was passionate and knowledgable about all the processes, procedures and rules of the constitution and debating, and would often pull a speaker up -even the odd Lord Mayor - if they forgot council was ‘voting on the substantive motion as amended’ or call for a ‘point of order’.
I always saw David as a friend as well as a fellow councillor and he was a good friend.
I was luckily enough to see him at this year’s Lord Mayor’s lunch, where he was in fine form. David joined a few old and new faces for a drink and as ever he was his funny, intelligent, witty self and everyone enjoyed his company as they always had.
That early summer afternoon will be a wonderful lasting memory of David amongst the many hundreds I have of a truly lovely man.
Tracey Simpson-Laing,
Former Acomb ward councillor,
Leeds