A POLICE boss has welcomed the news that the proposed new Full Sutton Prison is part of the Prime Minister’s plan to create 10,000 extra prison places.
North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan said the development of 1,500 additional resettlement category ‘C’ places at HMP Full Sutton is "very welcome".
She said: "We have no local prison in North Yorkshire and I’ve been in discussions with ministers and officials at the Ministry of Justice for some time about the potential of Full Sutton which is, of course, just a few miles from York.”
Her comments come despite more than 2,500 objections to the plan - including one from Humberside Police.
The planning application is due to be considered by East Riding of Yorkshire Council later this year.
Mrs Mulligan added: “Full Sutton will be the first new facility to be developed. It will help local criminal justice partners develop more effective rehabilitation programmes.”