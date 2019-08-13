A POPULAR restaurant and supper club based at Spark:York is heading for a more permanent home in the city centre.

Cardamom and Dill, which opened as a pop-up cafe at School House Gallery in Peasholme Green in 2017 before moving to a unit at Spark in November 2018, could now move into the empty property in Gillygate next door to Heima.

A planning application has been submitted and if approved it would see a coffee bar and bakery open in the front of the building, with a store, open kitchen and restaurant area at the back.

A statement says: “Shortly after starting the lunch events, Cardamom and Dill created a popular supper club concept that is still selling out at least two months in advance with a long waiting list.

“The first of its kind in York, these events deliver a Mediterranean inspired three-course menu based upon a different country each month. All the menus are as authentic as they can be using ingredients sourced from the countries that inspired it.

“In November 2018 they moved to a larger unit at Spark, on Piccadilly. The current space at Spark:York has seven tables and can seat 14 and is often full, especially on a Saturday lunchtime.

“Cardamom and Dill now wish to move to a more permanent location.”

It says the restaurant would employ five members of staff and would also host events including cookery workshops and taverna evenings.

The cafe would open from Tuesday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm, with occasional evening opening hours.

The application says: “The intention is to provide an internal flexible space in which the Cardamom and Dill brand can continue to flourish.

“The scope of the business is a combination of café/restaurant, retail and cookery workshops.”

A sample menu is included in the planning statement and features dishes such as za’atar-roasted aubergine, Middle Eastern salad of the week and lemon and coriander-baked feta.

It adds that the business will only occasionally use the outdoor area in good weather.

The empty shop, formerly occupied by The York Makery, has recently been used as a pop-up gallery space for artists.