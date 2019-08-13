A FORMER club in York is set to be turned into 11 one bedroom apartments - and a further block of nine flats could be built in the garden.

A planning application has been submitted for a former working men’s club, the New York Club & Institute, in Blossom Street to be turned into apartments.

Under the scheme, developers York City Living Ltd would turn the Grade II-listed building next door to the Premier Inn into nine one-bedroom apartments and two studio flats.

A new three-storey building would also be built in the garden - containing six more one-bedroom flats and three studios.

The venue closed its doors in January after dwindling membership numbers led to the majority of remaining members voting to sell up.

A planning statement says: “The social club is one of the oldest in York. It has been in operation for around 90 years now although in recent years the club has struggled to attract new members and in September 2018 the remaining members voted to close the venue and dispose of the Grade II listed building.

“Although the building was not abandoned, a lack of proper maintenance has led to its deteriorated condition and attention is now required.

“It represents an efficient use of land within the city centre of York and will create 20 new entry level homes targeted towards first time buyers or residents looking to downsize."

They add that the plans will “secure the long-term future” of the building.

Some later additions - including false ceilings, doors and staircases - will be demolished and windows and the front of the building will be restored.

The facade will be returned to its original appearance with exposed brick. The new “mews-style” apartment block in the garden will be reached through the main building.