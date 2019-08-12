THE new Archdeacon of York is the Venerable Sam Rushton, who has been Archdeacon of Cleveland for the past four years.

She succeeds the Venerable Sarah Bullock, who has become the Area Bishop of Shrewsbury, and said: "I’m looking forward to getting to know the landscape and people of the Vale of York.

"As a result of my time in Cleveland, I will carry into my new role a much better understanding of the joys and challenges of places of urban and coastal deprivation and deep rural contexts which I hope will help me in furthering our diocesan vision of generosity and mutual resourcing.’

Paul Ferguson, Bishop of Whitby, said: “Sam has brought energy, enthusiasm and a passion for people to flourish as disciples of Christ, as well as perceptive insights on practical and financial matters.

"We shall miss her from this Archdeaconry, but it is so good that she will still be a close colleague within our one diocese.

"I am enormously grateful for the four years we have spent ministering together in Cleveland. Please join in praying for her and her husband Peter, as they settle into their new home and pattern of work and ministry.”

Dr John Thomson, Bishop of Selby said: “I am delighted that Ven Sam Rushton is to be the next Archdeacon of York. Sam brings a sharp mind, a pastoral heart, financial intelligence and a passion for the Gospel. I look forward to working with her.”

Archdeacon Sam will be collated as Archdeacon of York in York Minster on Wednesday 9 October.

The Revd Canon John Weetman has been the Acting Archdeacon of York since June and will continue in this role until October.