A MARIE Curie nurse is set to trek across Cambodia with a woman whose husband died last year from an incurable disease.

Caroline Lesley, from York who works as a community nurse for the charity, Marie Curie, provided overnight care for Sandra Wilkinson’s husband, Roger.

Roger was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2016 and was cared for at home by Marie Curie nurses in the final stages of his life until he passed away on April 2018.

After Roger passed away, Caroline continued to support Sandra through this difficult time and their friendship grew.

In November last year, Sandra and Caroline signed up to a sponsored trek in Cambodia, fundraising for Marie Curie in Roger’s memory.

The duo is set to depart for Asia next month and will trek from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap. So far, they have raised over £8,500 through donations, car boot sales, tombolas, and collections.

On August 23, they will hold their final fundraising effort, a 24-hour fishathon on York’s River Ouse. Caroline’s husband Mark, a keen fishermen, will cast lines on the river at Blue Bridge Lane, York at on the 23rd August from11am.

Sandra and Caroline will be on the riverbanks collecting for the duration and sharing their story with passers-by.

They said: “We urge people to go along and support them to help raise as much money for Marie Curie as possible.

“The charity estimates that around 1,400 people in York could benefit from our services each year. The more money raised means that Caroline and the Vale of York nursing team can care for more patients and support more families who need our help.”

To sponsor the pair go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caroline-sandra