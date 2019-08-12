FOLLOWING an incident involving the raiding of a cash point, office postmaster is holding back on the installation of a new ATM.

Sumeer Singh, the postmaster of the Post Office in Colliergate, explained how he is nervous to fit another cash point after thieves broke in and stole money from the previous cash ATM in June.

Sumeer said: “I feel too nervous to re-install a cash point due to fear that it could happen again.”

He described the Post Office's location as ‘vulnerable’, so he feels that adding another cash point to the building could potentially attract further attacks.

The branch reopened on Saturday after closing for repairs on August 5.

However, there is currently no ATM located in the store.

The raid saw damage to both the interior and exterior of the building resulting in repairs costing more than £20,000 as the walls, windows and floor were all significantly damaged.

The attack followed two other incidents in 48 hours in May where thieves broke into cash machines in York at Today’s Express on Haxby Road and the Select Convenience store and Post Office on Moor Lane in Huntington.

The circumstances surrounding all three of the incidents suggest they were linked.

In each case, officers attended and secured the scene and conducted extensive searches of the areas.

There have been no arrests in relation to the Colliergate incident and it is still under investigation by the police.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious before, during or after the incident or has any information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1. Please quote reference 12190105573 when sharing information.