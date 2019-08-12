THE westbound A64 near Malton has been closed after a caravan overturned.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the accident had happened at the junction with the A169 Pickering road.

"Diversions are being put in place," tweeted control room staff.

"Please avoid the area if possible."

Traffic Constable Mark Patterson tweeted that the Malton Bypass was closed after the A169 junction due to an overturned caravan, with a diversion being sent through Malton town centre to rejoin the A64 via York Road.

The North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group tweeted: "We have managed to get some traffic flowing but closures will remain on the bypass until the vehicle has been recovered and the road made safe."

