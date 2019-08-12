THE A166 east of Stamford Bridge has been closed in both directions after a crash.
Humberside Police said the road was shut between Wetwang and Full Sutton and drivers were being advised to avoid the area.
"The road will remain closed for some time as investigations take place," added a spokesperson.
The accident is understood to have happened just after the Full Sutton junction in the direction of Garrowby Hill.
Traffic Constable Mark Patterson of North Yorkshire Police said he was assisting at the 'serious' accident, which he said would results in the road being closed for a 'considerable time,' adding: "Please avoid the area. Local minor roads also very congested and not suitable for HGVs."
