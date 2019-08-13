A WELL known BBC personality will be returning to York to host a fundraising quiz night.

Alan Dedicoat, the voice of Strictly Come Dancing, will host the event run by registered charity York Hospital Radio.

It will be held at Acomb Conservative Association, off Front Street, Acomb, on Friday, November 29, at 7.30 pm.

Entry to the quiz is £10 per person, including a quiz sheet and a pie and pea supper.

Ian Clennan, chairman of York Hospital Radio, said: “After the huge success of our previous quiz nights with Alan, we are delighted that he has agreed to come back. The evening will be great fun for all quiz fanatics and will help us to raise much-needed funds.

“I hope that lots of teams of friends and work colleagues will come to take part and support us, while having a great night.”

The money raised by the event will go to the York Hospital Radio charity.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available now by emailing studio@yorkhospitalradio.com.