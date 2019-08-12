AS EXAM results days for A-levels (15 August) and GCSEs (22 August) approach, a national results helpline has teamed up with Mental Health UK to help students make the most of their opportunities.

The Exam Results Helpline provided by the National Careers Service is a source of free, impartial advice after receiving results and is available to all parents, teachers and students.

Run by the Department for Education’s National Careers Service, people can use the helpline to get advice on what to do if a student does better or worse than expected in their exams, or if they get the results they hoped for but aren’t sure what steps to take next.

The dedicated team of careers advisers offer impartial advice on the different options available to young people.

Samrita Hayer, careers adviser at the National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline, said: “Exam results day can cause anxiety for both young people and their parents alike, which is why it’s really important to make sure they are seeking proper advice from the experts about what their results mean for them and what to do next.

“The different routes on offer to young people are varied and personal and there’s no one set answer or perfect formula (if you get x, do y).

“Young people need to make sure that they are making the right decisions based on their own strengths, interests and all the options available.

“By giving the Exam Results Helpline a call they will receive free, expert advice, tailored to their strengths and interests.”

Laura Peters, head of advice and information services, Mental Health UK, said: “Exam results can be a stressful time. This means it is very important that young people put their mental health first and make sure they are taking care of themselves.

“Out top tips are a great place to start. Students can also give the Exam Results Helpline a call for expert careers advice about what to do after exam results, if they are feeling unsure of their next step.”

The helpline number (0800 100 900) will be available between the hours of 8am – 10pm and will be available from this Wednesday (August 14), the day certain vocational results are issued and close on August 23, following GCSE results day. Further info can also be found via the National Careers Service website: https://nationalcareersservice.direct.gov.uk.

Expert advice can also be accessed through the Exam Results Helpline social channels, see below:

• Twitter - @ExamResults2019 or use #ExamResultsLive to ask a question

• Facebook - Exam Results Helpline Event page

• LinkedIn - Exam Results Helpline Showcase page