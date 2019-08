A 25-year-old man has appeared before York magistrates accused of child abduction.

Quang Ngoc Ho, of no fixed address, was also charged with doing an act that facilitated the breach of UK immigration law by a non-European citizen.

Magistrates decided the case was too serious for them to deal with and sent it to York Crown Court to be tried by a judge and jury.

Ho was remanded in custody. He will appear before a judge on September 16.