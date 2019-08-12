A North Yorkshire museum will be welcoming members from a special charity to remember VJ Day.

The Eden Camp modern history museum, Malton, will be inviting members of the Children & Families of Far East Prisoners of War (COFEPOW) charity to share their family stories at their museum on August 15.

The charity was set up to keep alive the memory of the many thousands of British and Allied servicemen and women who suffered as Prisoners of War (PoW) in the Far East theatre of war during World War Two.

Nick Hill, Eden Camp museum manager, said: "Whilst we have extensive permanent exhibitions dedicated to telling the story of the war in the Far East and the plight of Far East PoW’s, we thought it appropriate that the children and families of those that served in the Far East are given the opportunity to tell our visitors about their loved ones own personal experiences."

Up to 800 visitors are expected on the day.