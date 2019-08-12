A MAN who worked as a scaffolder at York Minster and molested two women in a pub must change his “very old-fashioned views” about women, York Magistrates Court heard.

District judge Adrian Lower said Jonathan Lunn, 50, took the opportunity to sexually assault one victim when her boyfriend left her briefly.

Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said the sex offender told the victim: “If he doesn’t want you, I will.”

Later Lunn went up to another woman on the same occasion at The Cross Keys in Goodramgate and said: “Give me a cuddle,” grabbed her by the waist and pulled her towards him.

The district judge said both women had been deeply traumatised by Lunn’s actions.

He said: “This was persistent behaviour in a busy public house. Their bodies and their personal space should be treated with respect, not with the drunken sexual action you decided to inflict on them."

He gave Lunn a two-year community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work, 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and a sex offender rehabilitation programme.

“The programme is designed to change the very old fashioned views you seem to have,” he told Lunn.

The community order also included a two-year ban on any contact either directly or indirectly with either victim, and a two-year ban from the pub. Lunn must pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 statutory surcharge.

Scaffolder Lunn, of Finkle Hill, Sherburn-in-Elmet, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault.

For him, Kevin Blount said he had behaved out of character.

Lunn no longer works at the Minster, York Magistrates Court heard.