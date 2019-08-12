POLICE investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old Vietnamese girl in York have charged a man with child abduction.

Linh Thi Dieu Le, who speaks no English, went missing from her tour group in York last Tuesday.

She was last seen with an Asian man on the city walls above Station Rise at 4.40pm on Tuesday, August 6, police say.

North Yorkshire Police said that a 25-year-old man has been charged with child abduction and facilitating a breach of immigration laws. He is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court today.

Seven other people who were arrested in connection with the case have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The force said: "As part of the investigation, warrants have since been executed in the Staffordshire area and a further two people - a man and a woman - have been arrested. They remain in police custody."

Police are still actively searching for Linh Le and are appealing for any information that could help find her.

It is believed that she could be anywhere in the country.

If you think you might have seen Linh Le, or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police on 101 quoting North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190144430.