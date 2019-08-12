Why, oh why, do we have to desecrate an old brick building (Location found for mural of ‘Jewel of York’ tansy beetle, August 5)?
Do these people not realise that it might be their cup of tea, but not everyone else’s!
Where are these ‘tansy beetles’? In my quite a few years living in York, it’s the first I’ve heard of them. Also £3,000? That’s an exorbitant amount which could be put to much better use elsewhere.
Frances Ruane,
Almsford Road, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment