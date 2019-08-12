Liberal Democrat councillor and chairman of the climate change committee Christian Vassie thinks that growing food close to where it is consumed is desirable (‘Urban farms’ could feed city, July 30). Who could disagree with such sentiments?
Well, the European Union through its actions might disagree.
The closure 12 years ago of York sugar factory left only four such factories in the UK, three based in South East England and one at Newark on Trent.
This means sugar must be transported the length of the UK to supply Northern England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Under the same closure scheme the Republic of Ireland was forced to close down all its sugar production, to the detriment of Irish farmers, meaning it must import all its sugar from overseas.
This would seem to be at odds with policy to reduce carbon emissions.
Trevor Scott,
Boroughbridge Road, York
