In a few days’ time, a group of armed bullies will once again pretend that they’re sportspeople and prowl the moorlands so they can massacre birds.

The Glorious Twelfth – ‘Inglorious Twelfth’ would be more fitting – marks the start of the red grouse shooting season. Its toll, though, isn’t limited to the hundreds of thousands of grouse who will die – or even the countless foxes, stoats, hawks, squirrels, falcons, weasels, and owls trapped, poisoned, and gunned down to ensure there are plenty of grouse to kill. Shooters almost always use ammunition made from lead, a hazardous toxin that can remain in the ecosystem and poison wildlife.