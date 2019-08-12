I had a great day out in York Land recently. We used the Micklegate turnstile. For £35 you can wander around the theme park all day long: good value as the price includes a ride on a Roman centurion’s shoulders and a cardboard Viking helmet.
I enjoyed the monorail in particular.
It took us right through York Minster and it was a relief to be cool for a few minutes. Lovely smell of incense, brought back a few memories.
Not so cool on the Minster roof later though as I got strapped into the bungee harness and how we laughed as we got soaked in the water chute that exits through the chapter house and into the Minster yard where you get to make a gargoyle to keep.
Fun for all the family. Well recommended.
Brian McCusker,
Hartoft Street, York