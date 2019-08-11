An incident involving a woman in distress on a bridge completely closed the A64 Malton bypass this afternoon, Sunday.

Long queues built up in Malton​ as traffic was diverted through the town and Highways England urged motorists travelling into the area to choose other routes.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a report of a woman in distress on a bridge over the A64 near Malton at about 3.45pm today.

"Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance assisted.

"The road was closed in both directions, and the woman was safely brought down from the bridge just before 5pm.

"She has been taken to hospital to get the support she needs.

"Thank you to motorists for their patience while the emergency services worked at the scene."

Thank you for your patience while we dealt with an incident on a bridge over the A64 near Malton. The incident is now safely resolved and the road has re-opened. — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) August 11, 2019

The Malton bypass was closed from the B1248 junction west of the town to the A169 Pickering junction.