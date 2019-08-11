THOUSANDS of people explored the city's mediaeval defences during the Second York Walls Festival this weekend.
Several organisations including the River Foss Society, Red Tower Community Interest Company, and musicians and dancers combined in the event organised by Friends of York Walls.
Brian Mullins completed 26 circuits of the Walls as he walked for 24 hours for York Mind.
The Lord Mayor, Cllr Janet Looker, joined guests at a barbecue by York Nurturing Community at Red Tower off Foss Islands Road where the Lord Mayor Cllr Janet Looker was guest of honour.
Joint organiser Martin Hetherington said: "It makes me so proud to see so many people enjoying engaging with the Walls, and I am delighted to see so many young people."
Fishergate Postern hosted a special display and bookshop.