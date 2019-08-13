MEET Elijah the elephant, who is set to appear at York Theatre Royal later this month.
The lifesize puppet has been built by Marc Parrett of Puppets 4 Peas for the York Theatre Royal Youth Theatre production of Hetty Feather.
It will be operated in the production by youth theatre members who have helped construct the puppet over the past two weeks.
A theatre spokesman said that Hetty Feather, from best-selling author Jacqueline Wilson, will appeal to children aged seven-plus but also adults who either read the book as a child or enjoy reading it to their own children.
“Roll up and join Hetty on her escape from the Foundling Hospital,” he said. “Tremble as she faces Matron Stinkingly Bottomly. Thrill as she discovers the squirrel house and Tanglefield’s Travelling Circus.”
Hetty Feather is at York Theatre Royal from August 30 to September 1.