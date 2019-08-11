York is today on flood alert after the recent heavy rain in the Yorkshire Dales.
Environment Agency staff are assessing whether they will have to close the Foss Barrier later today.
This morning they issued a flood alert, the lowest level of flood warning for the Upper River Ouse.
The Swale and Ure rivers are also on flood alert with a flood warning, the next level up for the low-lying Roecliffe Caravan Park near Helperby on the River Ure shortly before it merges with the Swale and forms the Ouse.
Water experts expect the River Ouse in York to reach 2.2 metres by 8pm and the peak to be 2.4 metres or seven foot ten by midnight.
They are urging people to stay away from low lying footpaths near watercourses including rivers.
The alert covers the entire River Ouse as far as Escrick.
The flood defences in York can handle 5.4 metres or 17 feet 10 inches and work is ongoing to upgrade them.
