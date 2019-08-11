A MAN rescued from the river Ouse in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, may have been thrown into the water.

Firefighters and the York Rescue Boat team were called to the scene at about 2.45am.

An ambulance was also called to the scene and the man was cared for by paramedics.

Firefighters say early information suggests the man may have been thrown into the river by friends.

Update to follow.

 

 