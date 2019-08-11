A MAN rescued from the river Ouse in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, may have been thrown into the water.
Firefighters and the York Rescue Boat team were called to the scene at about 2.45am.
An ambulance was also called to the scene and the man was cared for by paramedics.
Firefighters say early information suggests the man may have been thrown into the river by friends.
Unfortunately early information suggests he may have been thrown in the river by his mates (not confirmed) people still don’t understand the dangers of cold water.— Station Manager Bob Hoskins (@SierraZero8) August 11, 2019
#York #FireService boat crew carried out a rescue at 2:47 this morning when a male was reported in the river #Ouse. York & #Acomb attended the incident & the boat rescued the casualty and handed him to @YorksAmbulance @minsterfm @BBCYork @NPTYorkcity @sierra18NY @joolstom pic.twitter.com/cB8Hd9dlqq— Station Manager Bob Hoskins (@SierraZero8) August 11, 2019
*** Team Call Out *** pic.twitter.com/TLDfBZPnDr— York Rescue Boat (@yorkrescueboat) August 11, 2019
