A FORMER Doctor Who is set to be among the stars attending York's Comic-Con on Sunday.
York Unleashed is returning to York Racecourse, from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, August 11.
Stars due to attend include former Doctor Who Paul McGann, who is also famous for cult film Withnail and I and Alien 3.
But the event will also boast actors from films such as as Harry Potter, Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy.
The guest list includes:
- Jimmy Vee (Doctor Who, Star Wars, Harry Potter)
- Arti Shah (The Force Awakens, Guardians of the Galaxy)
- Spencer Wilding (Rogue One, Guardians of the Galaxy)
- Jon Campling (Harry Potter, Final Fantasy)
- Josh Herdman (Harry Potter, Robin Hood)
- Jamie Waylett (Harry Potter)
- Clem So (James Bond, Doctor Strange, Solo)
- Pam Rose (Star Wars, Space 1999, Batman)
Entry is £8, but under 12s get in for £5 and under fives are free.
Attractions will include The Superheroes Cosplay Group, North East Ghostbusters and a VR gaming area.
There will also be traders selling comics, graphic novels, books, t-shirts, toys, collectables, art, jewellery, props, autographs and more.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/YorkUnleashed/
