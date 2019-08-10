The elderly and young people could suffer in North Yorkshire unless the new Government does more than a "sticking plaster" approach to local authority funding, the chief executive of the county council.

Richard Flinton was speaking after the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid announced he was abandoning the 2019 comprehensive spending review which would have allowed local authorities to plan their budget several years in advance.

Instead the Government will carry out a one-year review. Mr Flinton said North Yorkshire County Council's spending has dropped by £200 million or 40 per cent since 2011.

"There is a real risk in the announcement of a one-year review for councils if the Government does not use this opportunity to address the serious pressures that we face," he said.

“Firstly, the Chancellor needs to provide the individual grants that Government has made over recent years to apply sticking plasters to funding problems on a continuous basis.

"However, it also needs to go beyond that to help local government manage the continuously increasing pressures on our budgets and services.

“There are growing numbers of older people in the county requiring more expensive packages of care to help support them which needs additional funding.

"The care system is creaking and the Chancellor needs to recognise this crisis. We spend about 40 per cent of our overall budget – almost £250m – on public health and adult social care and demand is rising.

“We have also seen a major increase in the numbers of young people with special educational needs who need support. In North Yorkshire we face a £5.5m high needs overspend in the current financial year and this will only increase in the future.

“Councils need to be funded adequately for this growth in order to ensure that young people can have their needs met and the opportunities that they deserve without other local services being crushed by this escalating demand.”