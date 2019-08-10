THE great grandson of the founder of a Malton family business has become the fourth generation to join the firm.
Nathan Chapman, 20, will be a full time product specialist at Volvo dealers Ray Chapman Motors Malton on Seven Street, started by his great grandfather Raymond Chapman.
The younger Chapman said: “Having grown up around Volvo, it is such an honour to join the family business and follow in the footsteps of my father, grandfather and great grandfather.
“I’m really looking forward to taking on a new challenge and meeting our loyal customers who have helped to make the Ray Chapman name so successful for so many years.”
Last year Nathan dropped out after one year of a business management degree course at Nottingham to launch an online shopping website Locavo.
He has now sold part of the business and closed down the rest.
He will continue to study business management through a distance learning university and undergo a training programme with Volvo Car UK.
Four Chapmans now work on the dealers' Malton and York sites.