THE summer holidays are out of this world for more than 7,000 North Yorkshire children - and counting.

They have all signed up for the annual Summer Reading Challenge at the county's libraries, which this year is called Space Chase.

As well as reading six library books which can be fiction or fact books on any subject, children up to 11 years old can take part in events at the libraries with a space theme, including a space mission with the Rockets family to find books vanishing off library shelves.

County Councillor Greg White, executive member for libraries, said: “It’s very encouraging to see more than 7,000 children sign up during the first couple of weeks of the challenge, but our libraries would love to welcome more on board.

"We’re particularly keen to welcome pre-schoolers to instil the reading habit early.

"Celebrating space exploration is topical, so I’m sure more young readers will want to hop on board this exciting adventure. This year marks 20 years of libraries and the Reading Agency working together to keep children reading throughout the summer.”

The challenge runs until September 7 and was inspired by the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing. Younger children can have their books read to them by older children or adults.