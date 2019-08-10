YORK Minster is appealing for the public to help it win at the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards.

The cathedral's York Minster Revealed project is on the seven-project shortlist for the Heritage award.

With help from Lottery money, the project included restoring its Great East Window using ground-breaking new material.

The award winner will be chosen by public vote and will get a £10,000 cash prize and a trophy at the awards ceremony to be broadcast on BBC One in November.

Others in the Heritage shortlist include the Holocaust Exhibition and Learning Centre in Huddersfield, the Mary Rose, King Henry VIII's flagship, the Mourne Mountains Landscape Partnership Scheme and Back from the Brink project conserving threatened species.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, added: “It’s thanks to National Lottery players, who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes, that brilliant projects like those in the finals of the National Lottery Awards are possible.

“These projects are doing an incredible job in their local community and the work they do is hugely impressive. They thoroughly deserve to be in the finals of the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards and with your support they could be winners.”

Voting is through the lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards and closes at midnight on August 21.