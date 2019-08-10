LADIES who lunch will have a chance to meet an international floral artist and help raise £1,500 for charity on September 16.
Andrew Grisewood, who has designed floral decorations for the Ritz, Tiffany's and many other glamorous venues, will be the guest of honour at Sandburn Hall, Flaxton near York on September 16.
He has also worked with volunteers at flower shows near his North Yorkshire home.
After a two-course meal he will present "Autumn's Palette of Flowers" for diners at the Macmillan Cancer Support York fundraisng committee's ladies lunch.
His talk is expected to include many tales from his work at stately homes, national theatre venues and banqueting suites.
Jan Drinkall MBE, the committee's vice chair said: “We are truly grateful for Andrew’s support and we are very excited to introduce the Ladies Lunch to our calendar of events in support of Macmillan. We are hoping to raise £1,500 which will fund over 50 hours of vital support from a Macmillan nurse."
Tickets cost £30 and are available from jan_drinkall@yahoo.co.uk and www.macmillanyork.com. The event starts at 12pm.
