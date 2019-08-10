Rail passengers face a second day of problems on the East Coast main line following yesterday's major power cut and overcrowding.

LNER has cancelled several trains and has made alterations on others.

It expects the problems to continue until midday and is advising passengers to check the latest information before starting their journeys.

Many people, who had hoped to travel yesterday, are trying to travel today after LNER said tickets from yesterday would be valid today.

Yesterday, overcrowding at Kings Cross in London led to LNER introducing a priority system for people with reservations.

By evening the station management had closed the station entirely because of the number of people inside.

The power cut brought the East Coast main line to a standstill with passengers reporting long periods stationary on the track, some had to get out and walk to the nearest station, other trains were reversed to platforms where passengers could disembark.

Many people are trying to get to Edinburgh for its annual Festival and Fringe, as well as families travelling on holiday and tourists trying to reach cities such as York.