A VISUALLY impaired York man, who is also a wheelchair user, is aiming to complete a triathlon for the second year running in aid of a charity which has helped him.

Ian Wood, 41, of Acomb, will take part in the Superhero Tri in Windsor on Saturday, along with four sighted friends - Sara Fleming, Nick Dawson, Clarice Hine and Patrick Addis.

As part of the event, Ian will swim 400 metres, cycle 10 kilometres and push his wheelchair for 2.5 kilometres.

He completed the same triathlon last year, just with Sara’s help, using a ‘piggy back’ which was attached to a bike.

Because he is suffering pain in his right knee, this year Ian will be using a hand bike, which involves using your arms to move the pedals.

He said: “I struggle with fatigue so to get round the three stages of the triathlon will be a great achievement for me.

“It should be a good event. I’m more exited than nervous this year. I kind of know a little bit about what happens after last year.

“The triathlon last year was ok. I was more worried about the swim last time. This year I think I’m more worried about the cycling because I’m using a hand bike over 10 kilometres.”

Ian has been visually impaired since he was five-years-old and was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease, which causes him fatigue and muscle weakness, in 2002.

In 2008 he began using a wheelchair due to this condition.

He is taking part in the Superhero Tri to raise funds for Remap, which custom makes equipment for disabled people.

A Remap volunteer built a RooVision system for Ian, which has a VR screen and a camera with a powerful zoom attached to a helmet.

This improves his vision and he uses it to watch Liverpool Football Club play at Anfield.

“They have done so much to help me and I just want to thank them by raising as much money as I can,” Ian added.

Ian has since joined the charity as a fundraiser.

He raised £2,000 last year by taking part in the triathlon and hopes to make the same amount for Remap this time.

To support Ian’s efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ian-wood44