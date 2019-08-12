A CITY opticians has created a magical Disney experience for a young girl with a rare genetic condition.

Specsavers in York invited four-year-old Matilda Jamieson, who suffers from spinal muscle atrophy (SMA) type 3, into the store to meet and collect her new glasses from her favourite Disney character Princess Aurora, otherwise known as Sleeping Beauty.

Spinal muscle atrophy affects the body’s motor nerve cells meaning that sufferers lose their physical strength and simple actions like walking can become incredibly difficult.

Deryck Watts, store director at Specsavers in York, said: "We were delighted to have Matilda come into our store and give her such an unforgettable experience whilst collecting her glasses. She is a very brave young girl, who keeps on fighting and is constantly smiling.

“We are happy to help in any way that way we can.”